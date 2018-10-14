App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC mutes candidates' caller tunes in Rajasthan; may drop indelible ink in Chhattisgarh's Maoist areas

Counting in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will happen on December 11, along with Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The election panels in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are taking steps to provide adequate security to voters and conduct fair assembly elections.

The Chhattisgarh election office has asked the Election Commission of India (EC) to consider relaxing a rule that requires usage of indelible ink in Maoist affected areas of the state, during the forthcoming assembly polls, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The idea was proposed to ensure voter safety in the state, the report suggests. There have been instances in the past where Maoists have attacked people who had ventured out to vote.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh has listed 14 areas where left-wing extremists are active and has asked the poll panel to look into discontinuing the use of the ink in these areas, according to the report.

If approved, the application would require a change in Section 49(K) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The voting process in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases -- first phase on November 12 (in left-wing extremism affected areas) and second phase on November 20.

Meanwhile in Rajasthan, the election commission has directed telecom companies to not allow political parties and candidates to advertise their agenda via caller tunes and ringtones without appropriate certification from the poll panel, according to a report by DNA.

A directive was issued by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Jogaram on October 12 at a meeting involving representatives of Reliance Telecommunications, BSNL, Tata Indicom, Vodafone, Airtel and Aircel.

The agenda of the meet was adherence of Supreme Court's guidelines on advertisement related to election campaigning, dated April 15, 2004.

Rajasthan will head for voting in a single phase on December 7.

Counting in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will happen on December 11, along with Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #Politics #Rajasthan

