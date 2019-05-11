App
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC must check vehicles of PM Modi and union ministers: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee asked the Election Commission to check even cars and the helicopter used by her if needed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on May 11 alleged that BJP is using money to buy votes and demanded that all vehicles, including helicopters used by the prime minister and union ministers be checked by the Election Commission.

Banerjee asked the Election Commission to check even cars and the helicopter used by her if needed.

She cautioned voters about outsiders, Banerjee said union ministers travelling with Z anfd Y category security are carrying funds in their vehicles.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to the state ahead of the various phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee, who is among his severest critics, said "Why is he coming so often to Bengal? He wants to create division among the people. He is coming with loads of money to distribute to the people."

"I request the Election Commission please also check my car and my helicopter. But check all the union ministers cars and helicopters too. They cannot be exempted. They are bringing in money through various ways. They even travel in Z and Y category security and carry funds in their vehicles. "Please keep a watch so that not a single rupee comes in, not a single outsider comes in and proper democracy is maintained," she asked the poll body.

Banerjee said that a BJP candidate was even caught carrying crores - a reference to the police seizing Rs 1.13 lakh from the vehicle of the saffron party's candidate and former IPS offficer Bharati Ghosh late Thursday night at Pingla area in Bengal's West Midnapore district.

Cautioning the people, she said "People of Hasnabad and adjoining areas, please be careful about outsiders and keep a watch on outsiders. There are RSS people out to offer you money for your votes. BJP will try all sorts of things to get votes, including offering money," she said while addressing a rally at Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas on the Indo-Bangla border.

She criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing "nothing" in the last five years and challenged him to a live debate with her on television.
First Published on May 11, 2019 08:05 pm

