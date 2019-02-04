EC might hold J&K Assembly polls after voting for Lok Sabha concludes: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) might schedule the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the voting for the Lok Sabha elections concludes, according to a report The Economic Times.

According to the report, the commission is mulling state elections after the national elections by taking into consideration security arrangements and inputs obtained from the state administration.

The report suggests that the local administration has pointed out to the election body that simultaneous polls have never been held in the valley since 1967. While the assembly and the general elections were held in the same year in 1977, 1996 and 2014, they were held months apart from each other.

The state administration, according to the report, has pointed out that it would be difficult and complicated to hold simultaneous polls taking into consideration the required security arrangements. Polls in J&K, which is currently under the President's rule, are held in multiple phases due to the threat of violence, and that considerable security cover has to be arranged.

According to the report, since the Lok Sabha elections require a heavy deployment of forces across the nation, it would be difficult to spare the required number of security units for J&K.

Polls in the Valley are usually marred by boycotts and violence. The 2017 by-poll in Srinagar was marred by eight deaths and a low voter turnout of 7 percent.

Moreover, the ECI has been unable to conduct the by-poll in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated by People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti in 2016 to become the chief minister. Anantnag is the longest delayed by-poll in India since 1996.

While most political parties are ready for simultaneous polls, according to the report, the ECI will talk to different parties and the state administration, and is likely to take a final call only after that.