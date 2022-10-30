 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC likely to announce Gujarat poll schedule this week

PTI
Oct 30, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.

While the election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

first published: Oct 30, 2022 11:45 am
