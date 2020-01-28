EC issues show cause notice to Union min Anurag Thakur over controversial remark

The Election Commission on January 28 issued a show cause notice to Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his alleged provocative slogan at an election rally here, sources in the poll panel said. He has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to respond to the notice.

The notice was issued after the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on January 28 submitted a report to the EC on the "provocative" language used by Thakur while canvassing for a party candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in Rithala.