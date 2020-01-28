App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC issues show cause notice to Union min Anurag Thakur over controversial remark

During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission on January 28 issued a show cause notice to Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his alleged provocative slogan at an election rally here, sources in the poll panel said. He has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to respond to the notice.

The notice was issued after the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on January 28 submitted a report to the EC on the "provocative" language used by Thakur while canvassing for a party candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in Rithala.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Election Commission of India #India #Politics

