App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC issues notice to railways over BJP slogan on tea cup, PM Modi's picture in tickets

On the ticket issue, the EC has reprimanded the national transporter for not taking the code of conduct seriously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Election Commission on April 2 called the railways approach towards enforcing the model code of conduct "lackadaisical" after allegations that poll norms were violated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on tickets and the slogan "Main Bhi Chowkidar" on tea cups.

The poll panel has issued a notice to the railways, asking it to submit a report by Thursday on the slogan on tea cups, so that it can take a call on whether it was a poll code violation.

The issue came to the fore after a passenger on the Kathgodam Shatabdi tweeted a picture of tea cups with the slogan, the post went viral.

The railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.

related news

On the ticket issue, the EC has reprimanded the national transporter for not taking the code of conduct seriously.

"It has come to the notice of the commission that tea cups were provided to the passengers in the train of the Indian Railway by the NGO, namely "Sankalp", which contained the political slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party and such matter is closely related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct," according to the notice.

"The commission, taking cognisance of the incident, has directed that the matter may be looked into immediately and a report may be furnished by 11:00 hours on April 4 that decision may be taken by the commission in the matter," it said.

In a letter over the image of Modi on train tickets, the poll panel criticised the railways for non-compliance of its instructions.

"The commission expresses its considered displeasure over the non-compliance of the commission's instructions especially when the Model Code of Conduct is in force and the lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Code.

"The commission has also decided that disciplinary action be taken against the officer incharge and a report be submitted to the Election Commission within a week," it said.

The railways is yet to comment on the EC letter and notice.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB, Can RCB Bounce Back in IPL 2019?

Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.