EC guidelines for Bihar elections: Social distancing, separate booths for COVID-19 patients

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in a few months' time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Election Commission is busy charting out guidelines to ensure minimum spread of the deadly disease when Bihar goes to polls.

Among the several measures that the election body is considering for the state assembly elections, the schedule for which is likely be announced next month, are separate polling booths for COVID-19 positive patients and strict social distancing.

They are reportedly looking to double the number of polling booths to ensure strict physical distancing while people cast their votes. The booth for COVID-19 positive voters will have trained staff in PPE suits stationed inside, News18 reported.

The EC is also planning to designate some grounds for holding election rallies, where clear markings will be made to ensure adherence to social distancing norms. Local authorities may be asked to designate the grounds and decide the number of people who will be allowed to participate in the rallies, depending upon the size of the venue. The poll panel may even scrap election rallies and urge political parties to go digital.

There is a possibility that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two or three phases this year, unlike the usual six-phase elections.

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be held in the months of October and November, unless it gets postponed amid to the COVID-19 situation.

The EC will be announcing the new guidelines for conducting elections and campaigning soon and is currently seeking inputs from political parties and chief electoral officers before finalising them.