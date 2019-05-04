EC go-ahead for sanctioning of drinking water schemes in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed the Maharashtra government to sanction and implement drinking water supply schemes in areas where election is over.

However, the ECI letter of May 2 added, there should be no "undue publicity" of the work for political gains.

The voting for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra ended with the fourth phase on April 29.

The state government had written to the ECI on April 24, seeking permission to sanction and implement drinking water supply schemes in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

Drought has been declared in 151 out of 358 talukas in the state.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had chaired a cabinet meeting where the drought situation and the steps taken to provide relief to people were reviewed.

According to official data, 4,774 tankers are currently supplying water to 12,116 villages in the state. There are 1,264 fodder camps catering to nearly 8.5 lakh livestock.