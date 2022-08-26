English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    EC disqualifies Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA

    The development came just hours after the Jharkhand CM presided over a meeting of the legislators and ministers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance at his residence in Ranchi to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the state

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File image: ANI)

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File image: ANI)

    Amid allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party trying to topple the Jharkhand government, the Election Commission on August 26 disqualified Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA over a mining case, several media outlets reported.

    The development came just hours after the Jharkhand CM presided over a meeting of the legislators and ministers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance at his residence in Ranchi to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the state

    The Raj Bhavan had notified earlier that Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was likely to take a call on the Election Commission’s view on the “disqualification” of CM Hemant Soren as MLA, today.

    The ECI had made the recommendation to Governor Ramesh Bais after he sought its advice on allegations levelled against Soren by the BJP and the latter seeking action against him for holding a mining licence which is equivalent to holding an “office of profit”.

    To continue as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will have to contest a by-election within six months, win the same, and ensure his party renominates him as the leader.

    Close

    Related stories

    What triggered the political crisis in Jharkhand

    Earlier this year, the saffron party had written to the Governor seeking the Jharkhand CM’s disqualification as MLA under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People’s Act. They had alleged that he misused his position to obtain a stone mine’s licence. Soren, however, had applied for cancellation of the lease in the same month (February) itself. He claimed that the mining lease did not fall under the purview of the office of profit rules as he got the 10-year lease in 2008 when he was not the chief minister.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 04:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.