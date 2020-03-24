App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak

Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday.

Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.

The decision on holding the election for the remaining 18 seats will be taken based on the prevailing situation, the sources said.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Election Commission #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

