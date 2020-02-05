App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:24 PM IST

EC cracks whip on officer who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links

The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP, the Election Commission on February 5 said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty.

The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.

This prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to approach the poll body against the police officer.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

