Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC could consider scheduling Telangana polls with other states: Ex-CEC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is a reasonable possibility of the EC considering scheduling Telangana Assembly elections along with the four States where polls are due later this year in case the House is dissolved, former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said Wednesday.

There is heightened speculation in political circles that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to recommend dissolution of the House, with an aim to club the state elections with that of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, due in November-December.

A meeting of thestate Cabinet has been convened for tomorrow where it may consider adopting a resolution recommending dissolution of the House.

"Yes, that's what is happening. (CM may consider recommending dissolution of the Assembly)," a senior leader of the ruling TRS said.

Assembly elections are originally scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May next year, but the chief minister is keen on "uncoupling' the two polls, seeing it as an advantage for the ruling TRS.

"If the Assembly is dissolved by the chief minister, the Election Commission will certainly consider bunching along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Generally, the idea is to bunch them. If it's dissolved, the EC will certainly consider bunching them," Krishnamurthy said.

"If they (Telangana government) dissolve it (the Assembly) round about the time (before the EC announces poll schedule for the four states) they are going to bunch it," he said. But if it's one or two days before the announcement, it may be difficult for them (EC) but they will consider, the former CEC said.

Generally, the intention is to bunch as far as possible, it's easy for them, he added. However, he said the election schedule depends on "ground realities" in Telangana.

"If there are special difficulties, they may not be able to do. It depends on local conditions," Krishnamurthy said. "If it's around the time (before the announcement of poll schedule in the four states), they will certainly bunch it," he said.

According to him, electoral rolls are prepared as on January one. Normally, the rolls hold good but if the EC feels there is a need for a special drive to "weed out or include" names, they can do it by giving a window of 15 days or three weeks, he said.

"If it's dissolved, they will consider bunching. There is a reasonable possibility of bunching. If local conditions are different, if there are special problems relating to the state, they may hold it even 15 days later. There is a reasonable possibility of bunching if it's dissolved," he said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 01:50 pm

