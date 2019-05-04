App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC completely biased on matters related to opposition: Rahul Gandhi

The EC concluded on May 3 that Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on the armed forces in his campaign speech in Varanasi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a scathing criticism of the Election Commission (EC), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 4 said when it comes to matters related to the opposition, the poll watchdog is "completely biased".

His remarks come in the wake of clean chits given by the EC to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on various complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations.

Asked about questions being raised over the EC's impartiality, Gandhi, at a press conference here, said, "When it comes to issues of the BJP, the EC is absolutely on the straight line, when it comes to the opposition's issues, it is completely biased."

The working style of Modi, the ruling BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to put pressure on institutions, he alleged.

related news

"This is evident everywhere -- SC, EC, Planning Commission, RBI. That is their approach. We do not expect that the EC will not be affected by that pressure," Gandhi said.

However, he asserted that the EC has to commit to its responsibility and carry it out.

"All this institutional capture that is taking place and all the negative effects of it will have consequences in the future. We are not going to allow Indian institutions to be disturbed, controlled, crushed and anybody who colludes, anybody who falls to this pressure, is committing a crime," the Congress chief said.

The EC concluded on May 3 that Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on the armed forces in his campaign speech in Varanasi.

The poll panel also found nothing wrong in the prime minister's comments made in Maharashtra's Nanded, where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a "sinking Titanic".

With this, the EC has decided on five complaints against Modi and gave him a clean chit in all the matters.

The poll watchdog has also given a clean chit to Shah over his speeches at Maharashtra's Nagpur and West Bengal's Nadia.

Citing his speech at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh on April 23, the commission had, on May 1, issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi highlighting a provision of the Model Code of Conduct that barred "unverified" allegations against political opponents.

Earlier, the EC had held that Gandhi had not violated the Model Code of Conduct during another campaign speech in Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on May 4, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC: Will Rajasthan avenge their previous ma ...

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track ...

KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman ...

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ra ...

Sania Mirza is in Mumbai with her cute son Izhaan, pics here!

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis: We got to k ...

'Woh Naachte Bahut Achha Hai': Kejriwal Stirs Row With Remark on Manoj ...

Carbon Tax Best Way to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions: IMF

Manchester United to Stick with De Gea Despite Recent Slump in Form

Army Isn’t Narendra Modi’s Personal Property: Rahul Gandhi

Github Ransomware Attack Has Hackers Removing Code Repositories on the ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Anno ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Announced on May 7 at ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results on May 7 at cisce. ...

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

Low turnout marks four phases of LS polls in Kashmir: 172 booths recor ...

South Korea amps up surveillance after North Korea fires several short ...

Gujarat govt offers to play the umpire; suggests PepsiCo India make it ...

Caster Semenya wins 800m gold in Doha, says she will not take medicati ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

Ramadan 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.