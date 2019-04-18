App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC bans Madhya Pradesh Congress 'chowkidar chor hai' campaign

The Congress said it would request the EC to review its decision, as the campaign did not name any person.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission (EC) on April 18 banned the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee's audio and video poll campaign which uses the phrase 'chowkidar chor hai' following objections from the BJP.

The Congress said it would request the EC to review its decision, as the campaign did not name any person.

As per an EC spokesperson, state's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kaul's order said that the campaign, titled 'chowkidar chor hai', was being banned as the EC's media certification and scrutiny committee decided to revoke the permission granted to it on April 5.

The BJP had complained to the poll authorities that the campaign used objectionable language against 'chowkidar', which referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

related news

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been using the phrase 'chowkidar chor hai' (the watchman is thief) to target Modi over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. Modi, earlier, had termed himself as nation's 'chowkidar' or watchman.

The BJP's complaint also stated that the Supreme Court is hearing a petition against Gandhi in this regard.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi last week filed a criminal contempt petition in the apex court against Gandhi for using the phrase 'chowkidar chor hai' against Modi, pleading that he misinterpreted the SC's recent order on the Rafale row. The court asked Gandhi to give an explanation by April 22.

State BJP vice president Vijesh Lunawat said Gandhi was using "abusive" words against the prime minister.

"He was incorrectly citing the SC verdict while levelling this allegation ('chowkidar chor hai'). We told the EC that the Supreme Court had not said anything of this kind," he said.

State Congress' media cell chairperson Shobha Oza told PTI that her party would seek a review of the order.

"The EC gave approval to this campaign and later withdrew the permission which is unfortunate. Our delegation will meet EC officials Thursday evening," she said.

There was nothing objectionable in the campaign as it did not mention any person, she said, claiming that no reasons were given by the EC while revoking the order.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Congress #Election Commission #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Election 2019: First Time Voters Should Express Your Angst Through You ...

The World’s Very First Molecular Bond has been Observed in Space for ...

Artisan Used as 'Human Shield' During 2017 Srinagar Lok Sabha Bypoll I ...

Ravi Kishan, the Man Who Revived Bhojpuri Films, Now Hopes for Politic ...

2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.46 Lakh

Meghan Markle's Saree-Clad Photos from 2017 India Trip Go Viral Again ...

Bengaluru Techie Votes Immediately After Wife Gives Birth to Child

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared Tomorr ...

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Out Tomorrow ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.