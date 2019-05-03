EC asks MNS to give details of expenses of Raj Thackeray's rallies

The Election Commission has asked the MNS to submit details of expenses incurred on its president Raj Thackeray's election rallies, an official said.

Though the MNS is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray held at least ten rallies in Maharashtra last month, attacking the BJP governments at the Centre and the state and asking people not to vote for the saffron party.

"Political parties are bound to disclose their expenses as per the rules. The MNS will have to disclose the expenses of rallies," an election official said.

The BJP had writtento the state's Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) seeking to know which Lok Sabha candidate would be held accountable for the cost ofThackeray's campaign.