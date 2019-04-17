EC appoints special observer for West Bengal

The Election Commission has appointed former Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay V Nayak as special observer for West Bengal, a senior official said here on April 17.

Nayak may reach the city on April 19, he said.

"He will be overseeing the last five phases of polls and directly report to the Election Commission in New Delhi on a daily basis," the official said.

Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer, had retired last year.

The EC had earlier appointed Vivek Dubey as a special police observer for the state. Two Lok Sabha seats - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - witnessed polling on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases.