EC announces poll schedule for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

The Election Commission on January 18 announced the election schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura assemblies, the first tranche of assembly elections to be held in 2023.

Tripura Assembly election 2023 will be held on February 16 while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27. The election dates have been fixed keeping in mind the exam season, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

As CEC addressed the first press meeting of the year announcing the schedule of these three states, he said women's participation in the voting process has always been high in all these three states.

The schedule has been announced after the poll body headed by CEC visited the three states and held a series of meetings with political parties, and administration from January 11 to 14.

Tripura has a 60-member legislative assembly and it is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition.

The Bhartiya Janata Party has launched an aggressive campaign in the state to retain power for another term. Meanwhile, the Congress-Left is in talks to forge an alliance.

Preparations have been put in place in Meghalaya too to ensure the polls are conducted peacefully in the region. The state is being ruled by the National People’s Party and it’s the only party from the northeast to have national party recognition. All the political parties have already geared up for the polls in the northeastern states. In 2023, assembly elections will be held in nine states. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during its two-day national executive meet exhorted that it has to win all nine assembly elections. Political observers believe, the assembly polls in 2023 will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term. In view of polls, the BJP has also extended the tenure of its president JP Nadda till June 2024.

