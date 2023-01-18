 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC announces poll schedule for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Jan 18, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to the polls on February 27 while Tripura will vote on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2.

The Election Commission on January 18 announced the election schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura assemblies, the first tranche of assembly elections to be held in 2023.

Tripura Assembly election 2023 will be held on February 16 while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27. The election dates have been fixed keeping in mind the exam season, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

As CEC addressed the first press meeting of the year announcing the schedule of these three states, he said women's participation in the voting process has always been high in all these three states.

The schedule has been announced after the poll body headed by CEC visited the three states and held a series of meetings with political parties, and administration from January 11 to 14.

Tripura has a 60-member legislative assembly and it is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition.

The Bhartiya Janata Party has launched an aggressive campaign in the state to retain power for another term. Meanwhile, the Congress-Left is in talks to forge an alliance.