EC announces bypolls to one parliamentary and six assembly seats

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

The polls will be held to one assembly seat each in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu and two assembly seats in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 18 announced the schedule for bye polls to six assembly seats in five states and a parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep on February 27.

“The counting of votes of all the bye-elections will take place on March 2 along with assembly election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” said chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The notification for polls in the above-mentioned states will be issued on January 31, whereas as February 7 has been fixed as the last date for filing the nominations.

The CEC informed that parliamentary elections in Lakshadweep are held after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Mohammed Faizal was disqualified.

He was found guilty in an attempt to murder case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Kavaratti Sessions Court.