EC announces bypolls to one parliamentary and six assembly seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 18 announced the schedule for bye polls to six assembly seats in five states and a parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep on February 27.

The polls will be held for one assembly seat each in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu and two assembly seats in Maharashtra.

“The counting of votes of all the bye-elections will take place on March 2 along with assembly election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” said chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The notification for polls in the above-mentioned states will be issued on January 31, whereas as February 7 has been fixed as the last date for filing the nominations.

The CEC informed that parliamentary elections in Lakshadweep are held after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Mohammed Faizal was disqualified.

He was found guilty in an attempt to murder case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Kavaratti Sessions Court.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly seat was lying vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jambey Tashi. He was also a member of the party’s National Minority Morcha and died on November 2, 2022. Bye-elections in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly are to be held after the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi. She was awarded five-year imprisonment in December 2022 in a case related to a violent protest at Gola in Ramgarh district. The CEC also informed that polls for Tamil Nadu’s Erode East constituency are held after the death of Congress leader Thiru E Thirumahan Everaa, while the West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly seat was vacant after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha. Meanwhile, the polls in two assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, including Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, are being held following the death of BJP legislators Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap respectively. Earlier, the poll panel announced the schedule for assembly elections in three northeastern states, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Moneycontrol News

