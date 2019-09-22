App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC announces bypolls to 2 more assembly seats in Gujarat

According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Election Commission of India formed: The autonomous authority, Election Commission of India (ECI), whose duty is to administer electoral process in the country was formed on January 25, 1950. The body conducts elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative Councils, etc. Sunil Arora has been serving as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India since December 2, 2002.
The Election Commission on September 22 announced bypolls to two more assembly constituencies in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats going for by-election across India to 66.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will also be held on the same day. The counting will be held on October 24.

Bypolls to four assembly seats in Gujarat were announced on Saturday.

The states where assembly bypolls will be held are Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Puducherry (one seat each).

The other states are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Gujarat ( now 6), Himachal Pradesh (2), Kerala (5), Punjab (4), Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu (two each) and Sikkim (3).

The notification for the Lok Sabha bypoll and 64 assembly by-elections will be issued on September 23. The nomination process will begin the same day.

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

