App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Easier for societies to reform themselves than through mandates: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley observed that the same Constituent Assembly which gave the right of equality and dignity also gave the right to religion and right to administer religious institutions

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It is easier for societies to reform through their own processes rather than by mandates of governments or others, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday amid the ongoing controversy over the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple.

One fundamental right cannot subsume the other. When it comes to religious rituals and the management of religion, unless a practice is hostile to human values, using one set of fundamental rights "to extinguish" the other will perhaps create further challenges, the BJP leader said, adding it was his personal opinion.

Although the Supreme Court has lifted a ban on entry of women who are between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine, they have not been able to enter the temple because of protests by people who want to preserve the tradition.

Jaitley, who was delivering the first Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture here, observed that the same Constituent Assembly which gave the right of equality and dignity also gave the right to religion and right to administer religious institutions.

related news

“Can one fundamental right override the other? Can one subsume the other? Can one extinguish the other? The answer is no. Both have to exist and therefore both have to harmoniously coexist,” the minister said.

When it comes to religious rituals and the management of religion, he said, “unless the practice is so obnoxious and hostile to human values, the same can go into the other fundamental right to religion and right to manage religious institutions. But if you use one set of fundamental rights to extinguish the other it perhaps will create further challenges.”

Conventionally, Indian society has been working for social reforms, he said, adding banning of child marriage, Sati, bigamy and polygamy and allowing widow remarriage and equality in the property for women are all social reforms which have been introduced.

"Therefore it is easier for societies to work out reforms through their own process, rather than mandates from governments or otherwise."
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.