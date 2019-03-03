Earlier, we approached UN after attack, now we hit back: Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking at a function to flag off a bike rally by BJP workers, Fadnavis said the enthusiasm among those attending the event showed that re-election of Modi as Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was a "foregone conclusion".
India earlier had to approach the United Nations when attacked but now gives a befitting reply by itself under the Narendra Modi dispensation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on March 3.
Praising Modi, he said, "Earlier, India had to approach UN when attacked. Now under Modi, the country has given a befitting reply to the attackers. All countries are supporting India in the war against terror."