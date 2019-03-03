App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Earlier, we approached UN after attack, now we hit back: Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking at a function to flag off a bike rally by BJP workers, Fadnavis said the enthusiasm among those attending the event showed that re-election of Modi as Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was a "foregone conclusion".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India earlier had to approach the United Nations when attacked but now gives a befitting reply by itself under the Narendra Modi dispensation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on March 3.

Speaking at a function to flag off a bike rally by BJP workers, Fadnavis said the enthusiasm among those attending the event showed that re-election of Modi as Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was a "foregone conclusion".

Praising Modi, he said, "Earlier, India had to approach UN when attacked. Now under Modi, the country has given a befitting reply to the attackers. All countries are supporting India in the war against terror."

The party's 'Vijay Sankalp' motorcycle rally was held in all 36 Assembly constituencies of Mumbai and Fadnavis took part in it from Bandra to Santa Cruz.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #IAF #IAF strike #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.