App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EAM cancels meet with US lawmakers over 'unfair' representation of Kashmir issue

EAM S Jaishankar gave the clarification after media reports surfaced, speculating why he junked the meet abruptly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is a part of the delegation attending the 2+2 dialogue, a bilateral meet between India and the United States, has confirmed that he has cancelled a meet with US lawmakers.

He was due for a meeting with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and several other lawmakers of the country but cancelled it after reviewing her “unfair” representation of the ground reality of Kashmir.

Explaining why he cancelled the meeting suddenly, he said: “Don't think it [report] is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or fair characterisation of what the Government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her.”

He gave the clarification after media reports surfaced, speculating why he junked the meet abruptly. One of the reports claimed that US lawmakers didn’t concede to a demand for the exclusion of Pramila Jayapal from the meeting.

Close

According to a Washington Post report, concerned Indian officials had informed the committee that the EAM doesn’t wish to interact with the Congresswoman in question. The request couldn’t be accepted by the US authorities, so they decided to call off the meet.

related news

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also discussed the Centre’s perspective on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with the US Foreign Relations Committee on December 19.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #India #Pramila Jayapal #S Jaishankar

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.