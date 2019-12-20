EAM cancels meet with US lawmakers over 'unfair' representation of Kashmir issue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is a part of the delegation attending the 2+2 dialogue, a bilateral meet between India and the United States, has confirmed that he has cancelled a meet with US lawmakers.

He was due for a meeting with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and several other lawmakers of the country but cancelled it after reviewing her “unfair” representation of the ground reality of Kashmir.



EAM S Jaishankar on reports that India cancelled meeting with US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal over her report on Kashmir: Don't think it(report) is fair understanding of situation in J&K or fair characterization of what Govt of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her. pic.twitter.com/EkWFZcR1nr

— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Explaining why he cancelled the meeting suddenly, he said: “Don't think it [report] is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or fair characterisation of what the Government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her.”

He gave the clarification after media reports surfaced, speculating why he junked the meet abruptly. One of the reports claimed that US lawmakers didn’t concede to a demand for the exclusion of Pramila Jayapal from the meeting.

According to a Washington Post report, concerned Indian officials had informed the committee that the EAM doesn’t wish to interact with the Congresswoman in question. The request couldn’t be accepted by the US authorities, so they decided to call off the meet.