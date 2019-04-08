Dynasty Watch | The Pawars: Weathering corruption allegations and seeking political revival

The Pawar family is one of the most influential and powerful clans that shape Maharashtra's politics — led by Nationalist Congress Party chief and patriarch, Sharad Pawar.

If you know of Sharad Pawar, chances are you will know of his lifelong, yet unfulfilled, ambition of occupying the country's topmost post — that of Prime Minister. When Pawar announced that he would be contesting the upcoming elections, observers saw this as a last-ditch attempt by the ageing leader to firm up his name for the PM's post.

However, days after Pawar's announcement, he backtracked. Pawar's explanation was that since two from his family— his daughter, Supriya Sule, and grandnephew Parth Pawar— were already in the fray, he was withdrawing his name.

From grassroots to cabinets

The Pawars were not novice to politics, even before the entry of Sharad. The NCP chief's mother, whom he referred to as 'Bai', was a part of the Leftist movement in Maharashtra after Independence. She was a part of the Peasant's and Worker's Party (PWP), which wielded considerable influence in the state then. Pawar, however, was not impressed by the Left, for, in his own words,"democratic values attracted me more".

It was with these democratic values that Pawar joined the Congress in its youth wing. From thereon, he rose in ranks to reach dizzying heights.

To reach such heights, experts argue, Pawar has put in several years of his life as the grassroots man with fingers on the pulse and ears to the ground. Particularly the grounds of Baramati, for it is this model of development that the Pawars are proud of holding up.

Pawar has gone on to become the chief minister of Maharashtra thrice, hold the agriculture and defence ministry at the Centre and is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

Next in Line

The Pawars are a clan that has a lot of members, but not all of them are into politics. Sharad was the ninth child of seven sons and four daughters. In fact, Pawar had once campaigned against his elder brother, Vasantrao— a PWP candidate— during a by-election, incidentally also for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in 1960 (Vasantrao had lost the election).

While the family has a rich history of political involvement, the current crop of leaders— the ones from the Pawar clan that came after 'Saheb', as Pawar is lovingly called— include only two: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.

Sule is Pawar Sr.'s daughter, while Ajit is his nephew. Both of them have their responsibilities more or less cut out: Ajit handles state politics, while Sule pulls strings in Delhi. Ajit has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra before. He has also been the more controversial of the duo. Ajit's comment, 'should I urinate to fill up empty dams?' in an area and time hit by water crisis, almost cost him his job.

Sule is an MP from Baramati, and, according to reports, has studied water pollution. She entered politics when she was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 2009. This set alarm bells ringing for Ajit, who by then had amassed influence within the NCP and was being considered heir-apparent to the Pawar throne.

Heights of Pawar

The reported tension between Supriya and Ajit did not come out in the open. But reports suggest that the 2019 election will be a different matter.

In the fray this time is Ajit's son, Parth. The 29-year-old is contesting from Maval, where Ajit wields a lot of influence. Sharad Pawar reportedly did not want Parth to contest directly on a Lok Sabha seat, instead wanting him to concentrate on working in the grassroots. Ajit, however, pushed for Parth's candidature, following which the patriarch pulled out of the poll race.

Parth, incidentally, is the grandson of Anantrao, the PWP candidate who had lost from Baramati. And, as fate would have it, the same party is supporting Parth in Maval.

There is another Pawar who is plotting his rise within the party ranks. Thirty-three-year-old Rohit Pawar, the grandson of another of Sharad Pawar's siblings, is an elected member of the Pune Zilla Parishad. That gives him an advantage over Parth in terms of understanding ground-level politics. He had expressed his wish to contest but has left it for 'Saheb' to decide.

The Pawar family has weathered allegations of corruption against them. Ajit Pawar was named in the multi-crore irrigation scam while the Pawars have been accused of accepting kickbacks in the Lavasa scam. Sharad Pawar has also been accused of corruption in multiple land allotment deals. However, these scams have not affected the family and the party's electoral fortunes.

Key figures in Pawar clan:

Sharad Pawar: The Pawar patriarch and NCP chief. He has been a three-time Chief Minister and has held cabinet posts in central government.

Supriya Sule: Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and Pawar's daughter. She has said she is not interested in state politics.

Ajit Pawar: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Pawar Sr's nephew.

Parth Pawar: Ajit's son and NCP candidate from Maval.

Another of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew. He is an elected member of the Pune Zilla Parishad.