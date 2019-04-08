App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynasty Watch | The Pawars: Weathering corruption allegations and seeking political revival

While the family has a rich history of political involvement, the current crop of leaders include only two: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

The Pawar family is one of the most influential and powerful clans that shape Maharashtra's politicsled by Nationalist Congress Party chief and patriarch, Sharad Pawar.

If you know of Sharad Pawar, chances are you will know of his lifelong, yet unfulfilled, ambition of occupying the country's topmost post — that of Prime Minister. When Pawar announced that he would be contesting the upcoming elections, observers saw this as a last-ditch attempt by the ageing leader to firm up his name for the PM's post.

However, days after Pawar's announcement, he backtracked. Pawar's explanation was that since two from his family— his daughter, Supriya Sule, and grandnephew Parth Pawar— were already in the fray, he was withdrawing his name.

Also Read | This election season, voters will miss these veteran leaders in action

related news

From grassroots to cabinets

The Pawars were not novice to politics, even before the entry of Sharad. The NCP chief's mother, whom he referred to as 'Bai', was a part of the Leftist movement in Maharashtra after Independence. She was a part of the Peasant's and Worker's Party (PWP), which wielded considerable influence in the state then. Pawar, however, was not impressed by the Left, for, in his own words,"democratic values attracted me more".

It was with these democratic values that Pawar joined the Congress in its youth wing. From thereon, he rose in ranks to reach dizzying heights.

To reach such heights, experts argue, Pawar has put in several years of his life as the grassroots man with fingers on the pulse and ears to the ground. Particularly the grounds of Baramati, for it is this model of development that the Pawars are proud of holding up.

Pawar has gone on to become the chief minister of Maharashtra thrice, hold the agriculture and defence ministry at the Centre and is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

Also Read | The Badals: Electoral might, financial strength and marital ties make them Punjab's first family

Next in Line

The Pawars are a clan that has a lot of members, but not all of them are into politics. Sharad was the ninth child of seven sons and four daughters. In fact, Pawar had once campaigned against his elder brother, Vasantrao— a PWP candidate— during a by-election, incidentally also for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in 1960 (Vasantrao had lost the election).

While the family has a rich history of political involvement, the current crop of leaders— the ones from the Pawar clan that came after 'Saheb', as Pawar is lovingly called— include only two: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.

Also Read | Shiv Sena-BJP an alliance of convenience for those desperate for power: Supriya Sule

Sule is Pawar Sr.'s daughter, while Ajit is his nephew. Both of them have their responsibilities more or less cut out: Ajit handles state politics, while Sule pulls strings in Delhi. Ajit has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra before. He has also been the more controversial of the duo. Ajit's comment, 'should I urinate to fill up empty dams?' in an area and time hit by water crisis, almost cost him his job.

Sule is an MP from Baramati, and, according to reports, has studied water pollution. She entered politics when she was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 2009. This set alarm bells ringing for Ajit, who by then had amassed influence within the NCP and was being considered heir-apparent to the Pawar throne.

Heights of Pawar

The reported tension between Supriya and Ajit did not come out in the open. But reports suggest that the 2019 election will be a different matter.

In the fray this time is Ajit's son, Parth. The 29-year-old is contesting from Maval, where Ajit wields a lot of influence. Sharad Pawar reportedly did not want Parth to contest directly on a Lok Sabha seat, instead wanting him to concentrate on working in the grassroots. Ajit, however, pushed for Parth's candidature, following which the patriarch pulled out of the poll race.

Parth, incidentally, is the grandson of Anantrao, the PWP candidate who had lost from Baramati. And, as fate would have it, the same party is supporting Parth in Maval.

Also Read | Will Ambedkar- Owaisi alliance benefit the BJP?

There is another Pawar who is plotting his rise within the party ranks. Thirty-three-year-old Rohit Pawar, the grandson of another of Sharad Pawar's siblings, is an elected member of the Pune Zilla Parishad. That gives him an advantage over Parth in terms of understanding ground-level politics. He had expressed his wish to contest but has left it for 'Saheb' to decide.

The Pawar family has weathered allegations of corruption against them. Ajit Pawar was named in the multi-crore irrigation scam while the Pawars have been accused of accepting kickbacks in the Lavasa scam. Sharad Pawar has also been accused of corruption in multiple land allotment deals. However, these scams have not affected the family and the party's electoral fortunes.

Key figures in Pawar clan:

Sharad Pawar: The Pawar patriarch and NCP chief. He has been a three-time Chief Minister and has held cabinet posts in central government.

Supriya Sule: Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and Pawar's daughter. She has said she is not interested in state politics.

Ajit Pawar: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Pawar Sr's nephew.

Parth Pawar: Ajit's son and NCP candidate from Maval.

Rohit Pawar: Another of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew. He is an elected member of the Pune Zilla Parishad.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dynasty Watch #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: David Warner ...

Varun Dhawan speaks about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Co ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other contr ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Sh ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

IPL 2019 | Chris Gayle Entertains KXIP Fans in Unique Manner

MP Man Posts Photo of Rahul Gandhi With 'Cap & Beard', Booked for Morp ...

Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pil ...

Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes ...

As BJP Manifesto Promises to Enact Citizenship Bill, Can it Hurt Saffr ...

After SC Order, 20,600 Polling Stations to Have EVM-VVPAT Match

E-Buzz: Lights, Camera & Movies

Political Parties Oppose BJP's Abrogation of Article 370 Poll Plank

MP CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara Constituency Categorised as Expenditur ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto offers heady mix of nationalism, development; shows part ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.