App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dynasty politics rejected by people, Congress still wants Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to lead: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan said the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 11 said dynasty politics was rejected in the last general elections, but the Congress did not learn from it and still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Chouhan said the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

"The Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party," the BJP vice-president told reporters.

Close

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi the interim party chief till the AICC elects a regular president.

related news

Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the general elections.

People have also rejected the politics of appeasement in West Bengal, he said adding that people chose nationalism and development.

The Congress should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party, Chouhan claimed.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.