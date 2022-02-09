Dynastic politics biggest enemy of democracy, says PM Modi, cites example of past govts in Kashmir, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with news agency ANI on February 9 attacked dynasty politics and explained how it is different from having second-generation leaders in a political party.

Dubbing dynastic politics to be a “big threat and the biggest enemy of democracy” as it affects the talent coming into a political party, PM Modi said there is a difference between one or two people from a family getting tickets and winning elections and all the important political positions in a party going to a particular family in the party.



He explained: “When a party is run for generations by a family, there is an only dynasty, no dynamics. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are two parties run by two separate families; you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy.”

The Prime Minister elaborated on this further and said that in dynastic parties, positions such as that of the president, parliamentary board chief, etc., are passed down from father to son.

“It is like the family runs the party,” he said, adding that this is a big danger to democracy. “The family-run parties are the biggest enemy of democracy as it negates the basic norms. Their goal is to save the family even if there is no benefit in it for the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then went on to highlight how the entry of more talents in public life is good for the country.

He said: “The biggest casualty in parties that save one family is talent. The democratisation of political parties is important. Dynastic politics deters youth from entering politics.”

Explaining his stance further, PM Modi said: “When dynastic politics takes place, family is supreme, save the family whether the party is saved or not, whether the country is saved or not, when this happens, what is the first casualty? Howsoever the son, he will be the party chief, the biggest casualty then is talent.”

He added the youth of the nation have no option to join any other party apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as everywhere else there is dynastic politics. Such parties use the youths for some time and then dump them, the Prime Minister said, adding that the youth often face the dilemma of either serving the party’s (dynastic) interest or the nation’s, as doing the latter might end their political journey.”

He concluded by saying that a growing number of youths are joining the BJP because it functions in a democratic manner.