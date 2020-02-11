Dwarka Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Dwarka Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dwarka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Dwarka Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.76% and in 2013, 65.51% of Dwarka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Adarsh Shastri of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 39366 votes which was 29.17% of the total votes polled. Adarsh Shastri polled a total of 134952 (59.08%) votes.

BJP's Parduymn Rajput won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 5197 (4.54%) votes. Parduymn Rajput polled 114564 which was 37.3% of the total votes polled.