App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Dual control' by Centre, RBI a problem for banking industry: YV Reddy

He also felt that northern states, including UP, Bihar and Rajasthan, may witness major development in the future

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor YV Reddy Saturday said dual control by the Centre and the RBI is a problem in the banking industry.

Reddy, who was speaking at an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, said the RBI says that it does not have enough regulatory powers. The government, however, says that the RBI has enough regulatory powers, he said.

"If the regulator and government could not agree and cannot agree, what is the truth? The truth is that there is a problem of dual control. Narasimhan committee recommended 20 years ago, please end this. Till today, it has not ended," he said.

To a query on job creation, he said, quoting from a recent international conference, the likely scenario from a global situation is that "most probably either 20-30 per cent employed, rest of them cannot be employed because technology will replace".

related news

There could also be a restriction (in the future) on the number of days one can work in a week.

"Our (in India) strategy should be, maintain external sector balance and generate enough domestic demand and domestic supply... I believe that should be one thing which has to be clear. Not that we don't believe in globalisation, global integration," he said.

The demographic transition is stretched in India which would be an advantage, he said.

On agricutlure, he said the big problem is that agriculture cannot be commercialised unless it is "reasonably" immunised from risks.

The risks lay in "policy-induced risk" (uncertainity originating in policies) and uncertainty about availability of water in irrigation systems, quality of seed, quality of fertilisers, MSP and export policy, he said.

During the event, he also felt that northern states, including UP, Bihar and Rajasthan, may witness major development in the future.

"There are signs that there is a silent revolution that is going on in the north, partly thanks to Mandal Commission, enlightenment and the way if you locate the newspaper readership and the online news being accessed in small towns. It is growing phenomenally," he said.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Business #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.