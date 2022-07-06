English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Droupadi Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in president polls

    Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in Meghalaya on the afternoon of July 6. During the visit, Murmu will holding interactions with the MPs and MLAs of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance at Orchid Lake resort here, a senior official said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Meghalaya on Wednesday to seek the support of ruling MLAs, officials said on Tuesday. Murmu had been touring states to muster electoral support for the July 18 polls.

    She will be arriving in Meghalaya on the afternoon of July 6. During the visit, Murmu will holding interactions with the MPs and MLAs of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance at Orchid Lake resort here, a senior official said. The BJP, with two MLAs in the House of 60, is a constituent of the National People's Party-led coalition in Meghalaya.

    Five suspended Congress MLAs who have pledged their support to the MDA government are likely to vote in favour of Murmu, sources in the ruling alliance said. The Opposition TMC has 12 legislators in the Assembly.

    The NPP and the Congress have one MP each in the Lok Sabha while the NPP has one MP in the Upper House of Parliament.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #India #Meghalaya #Politics #President polls
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 10:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.