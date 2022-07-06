English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam today to seek support for presidential poll

    Accompanied by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu arrived here from Manipur's capital Imphal and was received at the airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The NDA presidential candidate's visit to Assam is part of her campaign for the election.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu arrived here late on Tuesday night to seek support for the July 18 poll and will meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL).

    Accompanied by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu arrived here from Manipur's capital Imphal and was received at the airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The NDA presidential candidate's visit to Assam is part of her campaign for the election.

    She will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the BJP and its allies at a city hotel here on Wednesday to seek votes, party sources here said. The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in the Upper house while the AGP and the UPPL have one each in Rajya Sabha.

    The 126-member legislative assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA with the BJP having 62 legislators, while its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven respectively. AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said that his party will also support Murmu.

    The party has Ajmal as the lone MP in the Lok Sabha besides 15 MLAs in the state legislature. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential poll and is also scheduled to visit Assam to seek votes from members of parties supporting him.
    PTI
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #India #NDA #Politics #Presidential poll
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 06:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.