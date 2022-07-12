Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Andhra Pradesh on July 12

The ruling NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati on Tuesday as part of her election campaign.

After landing in the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram at 2.45 pm, she will reach a convention centre in Mangalagiri to meet the YSR Congress MPs and legislators.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will later host tea for Murmu at his residence. The YSRC with 31 MPs and 151 MLAs has pledged its support to Murmu in the presidential election slated for July 18.

The opposition Telugu Desam with four MPs and 23 MLAs has also announced it will back the NDA nominee. The lone MLA of Jana Sena, who has virtually defected to the YSRC, will also vote along.

In effect, all votes from Andhra Pradesh will go to Murmu.