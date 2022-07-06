English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Droupadi Murmu in Assam, to meet NDA MPs and legislators

    Accompanied by Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu, who arrived here late on Tuesday night, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalit among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies -- the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) -- on Wednesday to seek support for the July 18 polls.

    Accompanied by Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu, who arrived here late on Tuesday night, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalit among others.

    She will meet the MPs and MLAs at a city hotel here, BJP sources here said. The saffron party has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha while the AGP and the UPPL have one member each in the Upper House.

    The 126-member Assam Assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA -- 62 legislators of the BJP, nine of the AGP and seven of the UPPL. AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal also said that his party, which has 15 MLAs in the House, will support Murmu.

    Murmu, pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, is set to leave for Meghalaya in the afternoon.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #Droupadi Murmu #India #MP #NDA #Politics
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 11:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.