you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Drought situation in Maharashtra is very serious: Sharad Pawar

Addressing a gathering in Satara district, Pawar said he would try his best to ensure that the government provided maximum assistance to drought-hit areas.

Whatsapp

NCP president Sharad Pawar on May 25 said that the drought situation in Maharashtra was very serious.

Addressing a gathering in Satara district, Pawar said he would try his best to ensure that the government provided maximum assistance to drought-hit areas.

Last October, the Maharashtra government announced drought in over 150 of 358 tehsils in the state following a bad monsoon.

"All of us must ensure that we never face such situation again," he added.

Pawar visited villages of Chilewadi and Nagewadi in Koregaon tehsil of the district Saturday.

The meteorological department has predicted delay in the onset of monsoon, so people should be ready for a proper water management, the NCP president said.

The former Union agriculture minister also lauded Pani Foundation, an initiative of actor Aamir Khan, for its efforts to promote water conservation in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas.

"The foundation is doing a good job and it should be noted that villagers are completely involved in its work," he said.

There was demand for more water tankers and there were complaints about shortage of foodgrains in Public Distribution System shops, Pawar said. "We will take this up with the government," he assured.

First Published on May 25, 2019 08:00 pm

