Doubt if Narendra Modi knows about Bhagat Singh: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari on May 3 said he doubted if Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as the PM never turned up to pay respects to the martyr.

Tewari is contesting the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

"I really doubt if PM Modi has any idea about 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh as he never turned up to pay respects to the legendary hero here," Tewari said at a public meeting at the memorial of the freedom fighter.

He announced that the first thing he would do after getting elected would be to move a resolution in Parliament to officially declare Bhagat Singh as 'Shaheed-e-Azam'.

"His sacrifice in India's freedom struggle remains unmatched, unparalleled and officially unacknowledged, as we have failed to recognise it on record," Tewari claimed.

"Our great martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru have not got their due," he claimed, adding “we, at least, owe a respectable acknowledgment and gratitude towards our great martyrs without whose sacrifices we would not have been here today".

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Tewari said despite Modi's "great pretentions" about ultra-nationalism, he has not deemed it necessary to spare an hour to pay obeisance at the memorial of Bhagat Singh.

"Maybe he does not find Bhagat Singh saleable in his scheme of things”, he said.

"God willing, if you (voters) send me to Parliament, I promise, the first thing I will do, is to bring in a resolution to get Shaheed (martyr) Bhagat Singh officially declared as the 'Shaheed-e-Azam' and I am sure each and every member of Parliament irrespective of their party will support it and cooperate in getting it through," Tewari said.

The Congress candidate also took a jibe at his SAD rival Chandumajra, claiming that he had done nothing for the constituency and had only been “fooling” people in the name of development while remaining indifferent towards his constituency.

Seeking the people's support, Tewari said he promised only those things on which he could deliver.

"I have never made any false promise or commitment to anyone. I say only what I mean," he added.