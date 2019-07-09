App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoP office to be digitised in 3 months, AAP govt tells Delhi HC

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta was apprised by Additional Public Prosecutor K D Pachauri about the status of ongoing work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AAP government has assured the Delhi High Court that digitisation of the office of Director of Prosecution will be completed in within three months.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta was apprised by Additional Public Prosecutor K D Pachauri about the status of ongoing work.

He handed over to the bench an affidavit, filed by Director of Prosecution (Officiating) of the Delhi government, on the status of the work undertaken for the digitisation of the offices of the DoP.

Close

The high court was assured by the DoP that the work will be completed within three months.

related news

"As far as the offices of the standing counsels, Civil and Criminal in Delhi High Court are concerned, a separate status report dated July 4, 2019 has been placed on record by Sanjay Aggarwal, Additional Secretary (Law, Justice and LA).

"It is stated therein that his department is in the process of preparing timelines for the various activities involved in the digitisation of the office of the Standing Counsels," the high court noted recently.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel for Delhi government, informed the Court that the detailed timeline will be placed before the Court on the next date.

The high court said that in the meanwhile the work already undertaken should proceed without waiting for further orders.

The matter is posted for next hearing on August 23.

The high court had earlier directed that the task of computerisation should be taken up by the Delhi government on priority basis by providing DoP with sufficient equipment and technical personnel including data entry operators.

The court had also directed that the Office of standing counsel (Civil) and Criminal of the High Court should be computerised on similar basis and linked through LAN to the Department as well as the offices of the Law Minister and LG so that the decisions can be communicated seamlessly to the concerned standing counsel without any delay.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.