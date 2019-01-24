App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doors open for alliance, will choose partners based on certain guidelines: AIADMK

Senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on January 24 said its doors for alliance were open but insisted it will choose its partners based on certain "guidelines" including the prospective ally's record on pro-Tamil Nadu efforts.

Senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact.

"We have not closed our doors regarding alliance... (others) can come. But there are certain guidelines like what public welfare measures they have done for the state (Tamil Nadu), whether they support the government in its efforts to uphold the state's rights," he told reporters here.

Besides these guidelines, the party will also brainstorm with its rank and file, even as there are various decision-making committees that will deliberate upon the issue, he said.

After consulting all these stakeholders, the party will arrive at a consensus on its electoral alliance, the Minister said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.