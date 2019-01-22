App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doors open for alliance, says AIADMK

Matters like electoral alliances were decided not by individuals, but party committees like the parliamentary board, general council and the executive, he told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said its doors were open for an alliance and indicated that any decision on a poll pact would emerge only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He said the AIADMK was not involved in any alliance talks right now.

His remarks came amidst speculation of the regional party possibly tying up with the BJP for the coming Parliamentary elections.

Matters like electoral alliances were decided not by individuals, but party committees like the parliamentary board, general council and the executive, he told reporters.

"We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual," Jayakumar said.

He indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

Jayakumar, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, however, exuded confidence that his party was capable of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats-- 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry-- besides putting up a good show in the bypolls to 20 assembly segments.

To a question on popular cinema star Ajith Kumar ruling out taking the political plunge, Jayakumar lauded the actor for making his stand clear on the subject.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #AIADMK #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.