Don't see any 'middle path' to break Parl logjam as Opposition's JPC demand 'non-negotiable': Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said the government is rattled by 16 Opposition parties coming together to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue and is resorting to a ”3D orchestrated campaign — distort, defame and divert”.

In his statement addressed to the prime minister, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Adani Group has a "longstanding" relationship with China.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said he does not see a ”middle path” to end the logjam in Parliament as the Opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue was ”non-negotiable” and the question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK does not arise.

The former Union minister also hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s efforts to seek termination of Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Lok Sabha over his remarks in the UK, saying all this was ”intimidation” and part of efforts to distract from the real issues.

The remarks by the Congress general secretary in-charge communications comes amid the logjam in Parliament over Gandhi’s remarks during his recent trip to the UK, with both houses failing to transact any significant business on the first five days of the budget session’s second half.