English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Arvind Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

    Kejriwal said BJP workers should continue to get "payment" from the BJP but work for AAP "from inside".

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Gujarat to work for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while staying in the ruling party.

    Kejriwal said BJP workers should continue to get "payment" from the BJP but work for AAP "from inside".

    Addressing a press conference in Rajkot on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal said BJP workers will benefit from all the "guarantees" promised by him to people when his party comes to power in the state.

    "We do not want BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP's 'panna pramukhs', workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves.

    I would like to ask them what the BJP gave them in return for their service in the party even after so many years?" the AAP national convener asked.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kejriwal said the BJP did not offer free and quality education, healthcare and free electricity to BJP workers and their family members but AAP will care for their welfare.

    "You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money," he said.

    "When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education.

    We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," he said.

    Appealing to the saffron party workers, Kejriwal said there is no point staying in the BJP and ensuring its victory again after 27 years of rule.

    "I would like to tell all the BJP workers to stay there but work for the AAP.

    You are smart, work for AAP from the inside," he further said.

    He raised the issue of the recent attack on Gujarat AAP general secretary

    Manoj Sorathiya and apprehended that many more attacks will take place "on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP".

    "The attack on Manoj Sorathiya shows that BJP is desperate. It is not able to understand what to do. It is staring at a defeat," he said.

    Kejriwal said the AAP is not Congress and cannot be intimidated by the ruling party.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.