App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't play politics on unseasonal rains, storm: PM Narendra Modi to parties

Instead, he said, they should extend a helping hand to those affected by rains, thunderstorm and lightning, which have also caused damage to property and crops.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 17 told political parties not to play politics over unseasonal rains and storm which have claimed around 50 lives in four states, including Gujarat.

Instead, he said, they should extend a helping hand to those affected by rains, thunderstorm and lightning, which have also caused damage to property and crops.

"I am requesting political parties that in this hour of grief they should not indulge in political oneupmanship. Elections come and go, we should help those in grief," Modi said, addressing an election rally in Sabarkantha district.

"The central government and state governments are working to provide relief to those affected by storm," he said.

related news

His statement came after Kamal Nath, Congress Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh - one of the states hit by rains and thunderstorm - hit out at Modi for expressing concern over the loss of lives only in his home state of Gujarat.

Nath's swipe at Modi came after the PM, in an early morning tweet, had expressed grief over the loss of lives in storm and unseasonal rains in Gujarat.

"Modiji, you are the PM of the country and not of Gujarat. In MP also, more than 10 persons were killed because of unseasonal rains, storm and lightning.

"But you have confined your feelings to Gujarat only. Though your party has no government here people live here also," Nath had said in a tweet.

Nearly 50 people were killed as rains, coupled with thunderstorm and lightning, hit several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra overnight, officials said Wednesday.

Later, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a tweet, expressed grief over the deaths caused by unseasonal rains and storms in all the states.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update

AAP, Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Seat Last Hurdle in Alli ...

Bhim Army Chief's U-turn: Won't Fight Modi in Varanasi to Keep Dalit V ...

Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Dig ...

Akhilesh Takes a Jibe at Yogi, Asks Voters to Beware of ‘Thokidar’ ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderaba ...

After Clean Sweep in 2014, Mahagathbandhan Surge May Trip the BJP in U ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.