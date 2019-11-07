App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don't link RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Maharashtra govt formation: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also ruled out his returning to Maharashtra to assume the chief minister’s position

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nitin Gadkari (File image)
Nitin Gadkari (File image)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on November 7, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat should not be linked to developments regarding government formation in Maharashtra.

"It will not be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)," Gadkari said.

Interacting with reporters in Nagpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also ruled out his returning to the state to assume the chief minister’s position.

Close

"Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," Gadkari said. He added that a decision will be taken soon to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

related news

The BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form the new government, Gadkari said.

Even two weeks after the Assembly election result, the BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post.

The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

A BJP delegation will be meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party would not stake claim on November 7 to form government in the state.

It was earlier reported that in a letter to Bhagwat, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari had said that he should take a serious note of the situation and intervene to end the deadlock. Tiwari said people were worried over the RSS’s "silence" on the issue.

"(Nitin) Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari had said, when asked about his letter to Bhagwat.

(With inputs from PTI)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #RSS #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.