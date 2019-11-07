Don't link RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Maharashtra govt formation: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on November 7, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat should not be linked to developments regarding government formation in Maharashtra.

"It will not be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)," Gadkari said.

Interacting with reporters in Nagpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also ruled out his returning to the state to assume the chief minister’s position.

"Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," Gadkari said. He added that a decision will be taken soon to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form the new government, Gadkari said.

Even two weeks after the Assembly election result, the BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post.

The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

A BJP delegation will be meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party would not stake claim on November 7 to form government in the state.

It was earlier reported that in a letter to Bhagwat, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari had said that he should take a serious note of the situation and intervene to end the deadlock. Tiwari said people were worried over the RSS’s "silence" on the issue.

"(Nitin) Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari had said, when asked about his letter to Bhagwat.