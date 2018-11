Don't lie for the sake of votes; KCR hits back at PM Narendra Modi

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Nizamabad was grappling with shortage of water, electricity and proper roads, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked him "not to lie for the sake of votes".

"How can you say such a lie... You should not lie, being at the responsible post of Prime Minister, for the sake of votes," Rao said addressing an election rally in Mahabubnagar district.

Nizamabad is represented by Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha.

"Mr Narendra Modi, there is no power problem in Telangana... don't lie. I am very sorry to say this. You cannot level false allegations against a chief minister. I am not afraid of anyone. I am not (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N) Chandrababu Naidu," Rao said, reiterating that there was a need for a "federal front government" at the Centre.

Rao claimed that Telangana was the only state in the country where farmers were supplied power 24x7 and asked Modi if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states were providing 24-hour electricity to the farm sector.

The chief minister further said Telangana was at the top spot in implementing welfare schemes, among which were those for women, children and the elderly.

"No one can stop TRS from winning and we will again form the government (in Telangana)," Rao said.