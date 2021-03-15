English
Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
File image: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down. He had last month accused the government of being grossly negligent and over confident in tackling coronavirus, saying it is not over yet.

"As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up -- wear masks and follow all precautions," he said on Twitter.

He shared a graph showing that coronavirus cases have doubled in the last four weeks. The graph showed that weekly cases increased by 33 per cent, the sharpest surge since July last year.

India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in 85 days, taking the totaltally of cases to1,13,85,339,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:57 am

