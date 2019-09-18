App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't impose Hindi; common language not possible in India: Rajinikanth

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on September 18 said the concept of a common langauge in India was not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many

in the North.

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

The 'Superstar' said Hindi should not be imposed as the concept of a common language was "unfortunately" not possible in the country.

"A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told reporters at the airport here.

"Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," he said.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

