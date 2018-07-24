App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don't eat beef, don't get killed: RSS leader's mantra on lynching incidents

RSS leader Indresh Kumar added that none of the major religions of the world supported the practice of killing cows

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the light of yet another lynching incident where a man was killed in Rajasthan’s Alwar on the suspicion of cow smuggling, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said mob lynching could be stopped if people ceased to eat beef, The Indian Express has reported.

Emphasizing on the role of ‘sanskaar’ or values, Kumar was quoted as saying, “Mob lynching can’t be welcomed… if the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the ‘Satan’ could be stopped.”

Kumar added that none of the major religions of the world supported the practice of killing cows. He was quoted by the paper as saying, “Be it Christianity, which talks of ‘Holy Cow’, because Jesus was born in a cowshed; or Islam, where killing cows is banned in Mecca and Madina (cities in western Saudi Arabia); or any other religion, killing a cow is not approved anywhere.”

Kumar said even though laws have to be formulated to check and stop mob lynching, it is the society that needs the right “sanskaar” to tackle the problem.

related news

Kumar was addressing a press conference after inaugurating the office of the Hindu Jagran Manch in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He said many Muslim parties associated with the Babri Mosque-Ram temple dispute have agreed to “give up the demand for a mosque in Ayodhya”, which he claimed was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

He also claimed that calling Hindus communal is fraught with the risk of labeling all religions in the world as communal.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #Alwar lynching case #mob lynching #Ram Mandir #Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.