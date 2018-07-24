Don't eat beef, don't get killed: RSS leader's mantra on lynching incidents

In the light of yet another lynching incident where a man was killed in Rajasthan’s Alwar on the suspicion of cow smuggling, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said mob lynching could be stopped if people ceased to eat beef, The Indian Express has reported.

Emphasizing on the role of ‘sanskaar’ or values, Kumar was quoted as saying, “Mob lynching can’t be welcomed… if the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the ‘Satan’ could be stopped.”

Kumar added that none of the major religions of the world supported the practice of killing cows. He was quoted by the paper as saying, “Be it Christianity, which talks of ‘Holy Cow’, because Jesus was born in a cowshed; or Islam, where killing cows is banned in Mecca and Madina (cities in western Saudi Arabia); or any other religion, killing a cow is not approved anywhere.”

Kumar said even though laws have to be formulated to check and stop mob lynching, it is the society that needs the right “sanskaar” to tackle the problem.

Kumar was addressing a press conference after inaugurating the office of the Hindu Jagran Manch in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He said many Muslim parties associated with the Babri Mosque-Ram temple dispute have agreed to “give up the demand for a mosque in Ayodhya”, which he claimed was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

He also claimed that calling Hindus communal is fraught with the risk of labeling all religions in the world as communal.