App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't depend on alliances to win votes: Mayawati tells UP BSP leaders

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also pressed for the need to increase the involvement of members of other backward classes in the party organisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a clear indication that she is not happy with the performance of the 'gathbandhan' with Samajwadi Party in the just-held Lok Sabha polls, BSP chief Mayawati on June 3 asked party workers not to depend on alliance to win votes but to improve the party's organisation.

At a meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, she also asked the office bearers, MLAS and newly-elected MPs to be prepared to contest the assembly by-elections on their own, sources aware of the development said.

A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls.

Close

Her remarks, sources said, are significant as the BSP does not usually contest bypolls.

Nine BJP MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections, while one each from BSP and SP were elected to the lower house.

She told the gathering at the party headquarters that the BSP won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to BSP's traditional votebank and the votes of Samajwadi Party could not get transferred to its candidates.

She cited poor performance of its alliances in various states during assembly and Lok Sabha elections to drive home the point that the BSP will have to strengthen its own organisational structure and not to depend on other parties to win votes.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also pressed for the need to increase the involvement of members of other backward classes in the party organisation.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.