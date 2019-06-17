App
Politics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't bother about numbers, your every word is valuable: PM Modi to Opposition

Addressing the media outside parliament before the commencement of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said, "When we come to Parliament, we should forget 'paksh' (treasury) and 'vipaksh' (opposition). We should think about issues with a 'nishpaksh' (impartial) spirit and work in the larger interest of the nation."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Reaching out to the opposition on the first day of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said they need not "bother about their numbers" as their every word is "valuable" to the government.

He urged all MPs to be impartial in the House and address issues related to the larger interest of the nation.

Underlining the importance of an active opposition in a parliamentary democracy, Modi said he hopes the opposition "will speak actively and participate in House proceedings... I am hopeful that this session will be productive."

"The role of an opposition and an active opposition is important perquisite in a parliamentary democracy. The opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in House proceedings...their every word...every feeling is valuable to us," he said.

Talking about the newly constituted Lok Sabha, Modi said it is historic in various terms as maximum number of women MPs have been elected to the lower house since the Independence.

Modi said as this is the first session with new members, there will be a flow of new energy and a new enthusiasm will be reflected in the House to realise the aspirations of the people.

The prime minister said his government worked on the principal of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' (with all, development for all) during his first tem and people reposed their faith in it for a second time. As a result, a government has been reelected with a clear majority after several decades.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:54 pm

