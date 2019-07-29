App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't ask questions if BJP MLA is accused of raping you: Rahul Gandhi's dig at govt

A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two members of the family while leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 29 attacked the BJP over the road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured and took a dig at the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme.

A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two members of the family while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said.

"Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you," Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a media report on the accident.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

A woman belonging to Makhi Police Station area in Unnao had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

