Don't agree with blanket condemnation of govt's J&K move, says Congress leader Karan Singh

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on August 8 said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives.
Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.
In a statement issues, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.