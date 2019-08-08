App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't agree with blanket condemnation of govt's J&K move, says Congress leader Karan Singh

Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on August 8 said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives.

In a statement issues, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.

He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir -- the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference -- should not be termed "anti-national".

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Politics

