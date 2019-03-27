App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Tusk urges EU not to 'betray' pro-Europe British voters

If Britain is still an EU member on that date, it would have to take part in the vote, and wrangling over Brexit would continue to disrupt the European political agenda for months or years to come.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

European Council President Donald Tusk urged EU lawmakers on March 27 to remain open to a long postponement of Brexit while Britain rethinks its position, urging them not to "betray" the UK's pro-Europe voters. "I said that we should be open to a long extension if the UK wishes to rethink its Brexit strategy, which would of course mean the UK's participation in the European Parliament elections," Tusk said.

"And then there were voices saying that this would be harmful or inconvenient to some of you. Let me be clear, such thinking is unacceptable," he told the Strasbourg assembly.

At last week's European summit, EU leaders agreed to delay the day of Britain's departure from the bloc by three weeks until April 12, while Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to ratify a withdrawal treaty.

But many on the continent -- most vocally France's President Emmanuel Macron -- oppose a longer extension, concerned it would disrupt the European Parliament elections that start on May 23.

related news

If Britain is still an EU member on that date, it would have to take part in the vote, and wrangling over Brexit would continue to disrupt the European political agenda for months or years to come.

Tusk, who stressed he was expressing his personal view, urged the European parliament to keep faith with those British voters still hoping for a longer delay or even the reversal of the Brexit decision.

"You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a people's vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union," Tusk declared, to cries of "rubbish" from eurosceptic British MEPs.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-European British voters marched in London on Saturday, and an online petition hosted by parliament calling on the government to cancel Brexit has gathered 5.8 million names.

"They may feel that they are not sufficiently represented by the UK parliament, but they must feel that they are represented by you in this chamber, because they are Europeans," Tusk said.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Brexit #EU #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Theatre Day: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi Go Nostalgic, Share T ...

Sensex Slips 100 Points, Nifty Closes Below 11,450 Ahead of F&O Expiry

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.