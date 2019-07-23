App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation remark is huge policy shift: Mehbooba Mufti

Trump claimed during his meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on July 23 said US President Donald Trump's "disclosure" on third party mediation on Kashmir is a "huge policy shift" and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.

Trump claimed during his meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's remarks, saying it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

Close
"Despite GOI refuting idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn't hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue," Mehbooba, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.